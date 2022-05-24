Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team Attends Culture and Literacy Day Celebration in Bulgaria [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team Attends Culture and Literacy Day Celebration in Bulgaria

    NESSEBAR, BULGARIA

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Bulgarian Land Forces Pvt. Hristo Georgiev, Civil-Military Cooperation Company, 78th Support Battalion; and U.S. Army Sgt. Vaughn Rowles, Civil Affairs Team 0733, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, observe performances in honor of Culture and Literacy Day in Nessebar, Bulgaria, May 24, 2022. The visit demonstrates the U.S. commitment to strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. The Day of Bulgarian Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment and Culture has been celebrated in Bulgaria since May 11, 1851, to honor the creators of the Cyrillic alphabet, St. Cyril and St. Methodius; as well as to observe the traditions of education and culture in Bulgaria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team Attends Culture and Literacy Day Celebration in Bulgaria [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

