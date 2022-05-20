Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, partners openly share ideas in Indo-Pacific solarium

    Soldiers, partners openly share ideas in Indo-Pacific solarium

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie, left, senior enlisted leader for the 25th Infantry Division, speaks about Army talent management during a leadership solarium at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium in Honolulu, May 19, 2022. Nearly 100 U.S. Army and foreign junior leaders participated in the solarium to learn more about building trust in their units, strategic thinking and talent management.

    This work, Soldiers, partners openly share ideas in Indo-Pacific solarium [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers, partners openly share ideas in Indo-Pacific solarium

    Soldiers, partners openly share ideas in Indo-Pacific solarium

    lanpac22

