A panel of experts speak about Army talent management during a leadership solarium at the Land Forces Pacific Symposium in Honolulu, May 19, 2022. Nearly 100 U.S. Army and foreign junior leaders participated in the solarium to learn more about building trust in their units, strategic thinking and talent management.
05.20.2022
05.25.2022
|7236420
|220520-D-VY538-432
|6720x4480
|4.71 MB
HI, US
|2
|0
Soldiers, partners openly share ideas in Indo-Pacific solarium
