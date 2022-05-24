NAF Atsugi Sailors Clean The Streets of Ayase

220524-N-VI040-1061 AYASE, Japan (May 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi volunteer during a cleanup event held in the streets of Ayase, Japan May 24, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

