    NAF Atsugi Sailors Clean The Streets of Ayase [Image 1 of 5]

    NAF Atsugi Sailors Clean The Streets of Ayase

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220524-N-VI040-1022 AYASE, Japan (May 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi volunteer during a cleanup event held in the streets of Ayase, Japan May 24, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 01:48
