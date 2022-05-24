Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course and Pugil Sticks

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion compete against each other during a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 24, 2022. Recruits used Marine Corps martial arts techniques to compete in the pugil sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7235255
    VIRIN: 220524-M-HX572-1104
    Resolution: 5197x3465
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course and Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

