U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion compete against each other during a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 24, 2022. Recruits used Marine Corps martial arts techniques to compete in the pugil sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:15 Photo ID: 7235255 VIRIN: 220524-M-HX572-1104 Resolution: 5197x3465 Size: 12.31 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course and Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.