A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a Marine Corps martial arts technique during a bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 24, 2022. The Bayonet Assault Course develops recruits’ combat fitness, mental toughness and confidence, while maneuvering various obstacles and employing bayonet techniques against training dummies and tires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7235252
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-HX572-1086
|Resolution:
|2757x4136
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course and Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT