Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course and Pugil Sticks

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a Marine Corps martial arts technique during a bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 24, 2022. The Bayonet Assault Course develops recruits’ combat fitness, mental toughness and confidence, while maneuvering various obstacles and employing bayonet techniques against training dummies and tires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

