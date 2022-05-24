USS Portland (LPD 27) Hosts tour with NTAG Los Angeles

220524-N-VQ947-2098 LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2022) — Lt. j.g. Matias Wilson, center, gives a tour of the forecastle aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) to Sailors and civilians from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates/Released)

Date Taken: 05.24.2022