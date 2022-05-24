Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Portland (LPD 27) Hosts tour with NTAG Los Angeles [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Portland (LPD 27) Hosts tour with NTAG Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates 

    Navy Region Southwest

    220524-N-VQ947-2130 LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2022) — Capt. Matthew Thomas, left, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), greets Sailors and civilians assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Navy Region Southwest
    Carrier Strike Group Nine
    USS Portland
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

