U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Browning tests her physical endurance in the push-up competition while Tech. Sgt. Olivia Riggar gives encouragement during Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Police Week Defenders Challenge, May 16, 2022. The 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted a variety of events including a golf scramble, shooting competition and ruck march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7232539
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-WD117-1078
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB [Image 4 of 4], by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS
