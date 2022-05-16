Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

    National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Jaima Fogg 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Browning tests her physical endurance in the push-up competition while Tech. Sgt. Olivia Riggar gives encouragement during Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Police Week Defenders Challenge, May 16, 2022. The 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted a variety of events including a golf scramble, shooting competition and ruck march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB, by Jaima Fogg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

