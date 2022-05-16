National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hannah Browning tests her physical endurance in the push-up competition while Tech. Sgt. Olivia Riggar gives encouragement during Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Police Week Defenders Challenge, May 16, 2022. The 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted a variety of events including a golf scramble, shooting competition and ruck march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

Date Taken: 05.16.2022
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US