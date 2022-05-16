Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB [Image 3 of 4]

    National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Jaima Fogg 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ross Henderson disassembles an M-4 rifle during the Police Week Defenders Challenge, May 16, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Teams from across the base tested their mental and physical skills while competing in the timed event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima Fogg)

