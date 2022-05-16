U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) respond to a simulated 30 kiloton nuclear detonation during exercise Scarlet Response in Guardian Centers of Georgia, Ga, on May 16, 2022. Scarlet Response was created to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company in a simulated joint disaster response. Scarlet Response is designed to test every aspect of the unit’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, or High-Yield Explosive response capabilities and enable its servicemembers to respond effectively and expeditiously to save the most lives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:53 Photo ID: 7232526 VIRIN: 220516-M-ZH551-147 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.11 MB Location: PERY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scarlet Response Day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.