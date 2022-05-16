Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scarlet Response Day 1 [Image 1 of 4]

    Scarlet Response Day 1

    PERY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) respond to a simulated 30 kiloton nuclear detonation during exercise Scarlet Response in Guardian Centers of Georgia, Ga, on May 16, 2022. Scarlet Response was created to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company in a simulated joint disaster response. Scarlet Response is designed to test every aspect of the unit’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, or High-Yield Explosive response capabilities and enable its servicemembers to respond effectively and expeditiously to save the most lives.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7232512
    VIRIN: 220516-M-ZH551-026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.9 MB
    Location: PERY, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scarlet Response Day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    Response
    disaster
    Marines
    Think CBIRF

