The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations iemployed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220522-N-FB730-1045 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2022) Sailors do push-ups during the Murph Challenge on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 22, 2022. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, the Murph Challenge is a physical fitness event honoring fallen service members. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 08:16
    Photo ID: 7230223
    VIRIN: 220522-N-FB730-1045
    Resolution: 3224x2582
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

