220518-N-CY569-1141 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Andrew Stockman, from Columbia, South Carolina, runs with the national ensign during the Murph Challenge on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 22, 2022. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, the Murph Challenge is a physical fitness event honoring fallen service members. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022