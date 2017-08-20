Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meadows Elementary Career Day Highlights Military Careers [Image 2 of 3]

    Meadows Elementary Career Day Highlights Military Careers

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    First Cavalry Troopers speak to Meadows Elementary students during the school's annual career day, May 20, 2022 on Fort Hood, TX.

    The career day was conducted to provide the children of servicemembers exposure to a variety of career options for their future, including civilian, and army occupations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meadows Elementary Career Day Highlights Military Careers [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st CAV
    First Cavalry Division
    Horse Cav

