First Cavalry Troopers teach first aid to Meadows Elementary students during the school's annual career day, May 20, 2022 on Fort Hood, Tx.
The career day was conducted to provide the children of servicemembers exposure to a variety of career options for their future, including civilian, and army occupations.
This work, Meadows Elementary Career Day Highlights Military Careers, by SGT Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
