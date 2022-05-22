Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of the Bulge monument dedicated at Boalsburg [Image 6 of 6]

    Battle of the Bulge monument dedicated at Boalsburg

    BOALSBURG, PA., PA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Retired Maj. Gen. Wesley Craig, former 28th Infantry Division commander and later serving as Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, speaks about the Iron Division's role in the Battle of the Bulge during a monument dedication ceremony May 22, 2022 in Boalsburg, Pa. The monument is located on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum, site of the division shrine. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:33
    Photo ID: 7229813
    VIRIN: 220522-Z-ZI573-1005
    Resolution: 3150x2100
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA., PA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Bulge monument dedicated at Boalsburg [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for memorial service
    Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for memorial service
    Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for memorial service
    Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for memorial service
    Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for memorial service
    Battle of the Bulge monument dedicated at Boalsburg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Battle of the Bulge
    shrine
    Boalsburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT