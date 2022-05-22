Retired Maj. Gen. Wesley Craig, former 28th Infantry Division commander and later serving as Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, speaks about the Iron Division's role in the Battle of the Bulge during a monument dedication ceremony May 22, 2022 in Boalsburg, Pa. The monument is located on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum, site of the division shrine. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7229813
|VIRIN:
|220522-Z-ZI573-1005
|Resolution:
|3150x2100
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|BOALSBURG, PA., PA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of the Bulge monument dedicated at Boalsburg [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
