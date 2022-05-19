Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Security Forces K-9 Demonstration [Image 2 of 2]

    NAF Atsugi Security Forces K-9 Demonstration

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220519-N-VI040-1041 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 19, 2020) Master-at-Arms Seaman Aidan Shannon, from East Windsor, N.J., commands a Military Working Dog to apprehend Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Miles LaMontagne from Alpharetta, Ga., during a K-9 Security Forces demonstration held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi May 19, 2022. NAF Atsugi’s Security Forces volunteered to host this demonstration for a local group of elementary school students to showcase K-9 capabilities while encouraging and increasing intercultural relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Hometown: ALPHARETTA, GA, US
    Hometown: EAST WINDSOR, NJ, US
    TAGS

    Japan
    MWD
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Security Forces
    U.S. Navy

