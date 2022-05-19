220519-N-VI040-1041 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 19, 2020) Master-at-Arms Seaman Aidan Shannon, from East Windsor, N.J., commands a Military Working Dog to apprehend Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Miles LaMontagne from Alpharetta, Ga., during a K-9 Security Forces demonstration held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi May 19, 2022. NAF Atsugi’s Security Forces volunteered to host this demonstration for a local group of elementary school students to showcase K-9 capabilities while encouraging and increasing intercultural relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7229809
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-VI040-1041
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|22.55 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ALPHARETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|EAST WINDSOR, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Security Forces K-9 Demonstration [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT