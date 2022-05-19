NAF Atsugi Security Forces K-9 Demonstration

220519-N-VI040-1031 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 19, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nicholas Bailey, from Newark, Del., commands a Military Working Dog to sit during a K-9 Security Forces demonstration held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi May 19, 2022. NAF Atsugi’s Security Forces volunteered to host this demonstration for a local group of elementary school students to showcase K-9 capabilities and increase intercultural relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

