220519-N-VI040-1031 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 19, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nicholas Bailey, from Newark, Del., commands a Military Working Dog to sit during a K-9 Security Forces demonstration held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi May 19, 2022. NAF Atsugi’s Security Forces volunteered to host this demonstration for a local group of elementary school students to showcase K-9 capabilities and increase intercultural relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7229808
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-VI040-1031
|Resolution:
|6792x4533
|Size:
|19.36 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|NEWARK, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Security Forces K-9 Demonstration [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS
