    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2022) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit as part of the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group. The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

    CFAY
    USS Spruance
    DDG-111

