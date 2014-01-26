YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 21, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Henry Cole, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) secures the ship's mooring lines to the pier onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit as part of the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group. The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2014 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7229802 VIRIN: 220521-N-RG232-1091 Resolution: 3568x2375 Size: 2.91 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.