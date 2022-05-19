MMHS deconstruction

Construction crew members demolish the Mechanized Material Handling System at the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2022. The squadron’s current MMHS is the oldest in Air Mobility Command. After the deconstruction, the squadron will be acquiring the latest MMHS. This fully automated system will help expedite the movement of cargo and optimize manning productivity at the West Coast’s largest aerial port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

