    TRAVIS AIR FOCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Construction crew members demolish the Mechanized Material Handling System at the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 19, 2022. The squadron’s current MMHS is the oldest in Air Mobility Command. After the deconstruction, the squadron will be acquiring the latest MMHS. This fully automated system will help expedite the movement of cargo and optimize manning productivity at the West Coast’s largest aerial port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:11
    Photo ID: 7229711
    VIRIN: 220519-F-FM924-1077
    Resolution: 5436x3624
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FOCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, MMHS deconstruction [Image 5 of 5], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warehouse
    port
    APS
    MMHS

