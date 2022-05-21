Team Whiteman Airmen recognized during Kansas City Royals Armed Forces Night

Members of Team Whiteman hold a flag during Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, May 21, 2022. The Royals host Armed Forces Night every year in honor of those who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022