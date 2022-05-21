Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Whiteman Airmen recognized during Kansas City Royals Armed Forces Night [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Whiteman Airmen recognized during Kansas City Royals Armed Forces Night

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 509th Bomb Wing announce the starting lineup for the Kansas City Royals during Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, May 21, 2022. Throughout the game the Royals recognized members and veterans of each branch of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    Kansas City Royals
    509th Bomb Wing
    131st Bomb Wing
    Armed Forces Night

