    YPG Soldiers talk careers with local students [Image 2 of 2]

    YPG Soldiers talk careers with local students

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Sgt. 1st Class Drew Oliver (right) and Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG)’s Airborne Test Force help a student volunteer try on a parachute at a career day event held by Somerton Middle School in Somerton, Arizona on May 20. The two Soldiers and four civilian engineers talked with six different classrooms full of students about YPG’s important mission testing virtually every piece of equipment a Soldier is likely to shoot, drive, or wear.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:37
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Yuma Proving Ground engineers talk careers with local students
    YPG Soldiers talk careers with local students

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers and engineers talk careers with local students

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

