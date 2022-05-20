YPG Soldiers talk careers with local students

Sgt. 1st Class Drew Oliver (right) and Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG)’s Airborne Test Force help a student volunteer try on a parachute at a career day event held by Somerton Middle School in Somerton, Arizona on May 20. The two Soldiers and four civilian engineers talked with six different classrooms full of students about YPG’s important mission testing virtually every piece of equipment a Soldier is likely to shoot, drive, or wear.

