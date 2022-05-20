Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Proving Ground engineers talk careers with local students [Image 1 of 2]

    Yuma Proving Ground engineers talk careers with local students

    SOMERTON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    From left, brothers Carlos and Arturo Anaya show students at Somerton Middle School a mortar round cross-section during a career day on May 20. Somerton natives, the brothers were inspired to pursue engineering at a similar career day event decades ago. "I didn't know what engineering was at that age," said Carlos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:36
    Photo ID: 7228916
    VIRIN: 220520-D-GD561-745
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: SOMERTON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground engineers talk careers with local students [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yuma Proving Ground engineers talk careers with local students
    YPG Soldiers talk careers with local students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers and engineers talk careers with local students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT