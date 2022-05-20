Yuma Proving Ground engineers talk careers with local students

From left, brothers Carlos and Arturo Anaya show students at Somerton Middle School a mortar round cross-section during a career day on May 20. Somerton natives, the brothers were inspired to pursue engineering at a similar career day event decades ago. "I didn't know what engineering was at that age," said Carlos.
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers and engineers talk careers with local students
