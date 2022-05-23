U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Cambell, operations, plans and training sergeant major, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, shakes hands with Sgt. Brandon Cummings, commandant's inspection winner of Class 004-22, Advance Leaders Course at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Fort Eustis, during a ceremony May 23, 2022, at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7228903
|VIRIN:
|220523-Z-QP400-1004
|Resolution:
|5851x3901
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOA-E ALC Students Graduate! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
