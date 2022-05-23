U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Staley, distinguished honor of Class 004-22, leads students with the Advance Leaders Course at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy in singing the aviation song during a graduation ceremony May 23, 2022, at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:12 Photo ID: 7228904 VIRIN: 220523-Z-QP400-1005 Resolution: 6321x4214 Size: 2.12 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCOA-E ALC Students Graduate! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.