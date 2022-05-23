U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Staley, distinguished honor of Class 004-22, leads students with the Advance Leaders Course at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy in singing the aviation song during a graduation ceremony May 23, 2022, at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7228904
|VIRIN:
|220523-Z-QP400-1005
|Resolution:
|6321x4214
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOA-E ALC Students Graduate! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
