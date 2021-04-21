South Africans Visit Harlem Armory

New York Army National Guard Major Anthony McLean, the executive officer of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, conducts a tour of the brigade’s historic Harlem Armory, in New York, for a delegation of South African officers and academics on April 21, 2022. The South Africans met with officials at the United States Military Academy at West Point on April 20 to sign an agreement setting up an exchange program with South Africa’s officer education program. The New York National Guard has had a State Partnership Program agreement with the South African National Defence Force since 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O’Hagan)

