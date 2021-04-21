Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Africans Visit Harlem Armory [Image 2 of 3]

    South Africans Visit Harlem Armory

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Major Anthony McLean, the executive officer of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, conducts a tour of the brigade’s historic Harlem Armory, in New York, for a delegation of South African officers and academics on April 21, 2022. The South Africans met with officials at the United States Military Academy at West Point on April 20 to sign an agreement setting up an exchange program with South Africa’s officer education program. The New York National Guard has had a State Partnership Program agreement with the South African National Defence Force since 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O’Hagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7228796
    VIRIN: 220421-Z-SB907-0053
    Resolution: 2306x1874
    Size: 662.87 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Africans Visit Harlem Armory [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Africans Visit Harlem Armory
    South Africans Visit Harlem Armory
    South Africans Visit Harlem Armory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Guard leaders take part in South African/ West Point agreement signing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    South Africa
    NYNG
    Harlem Armory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT