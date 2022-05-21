Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220521-N-XR893-2065 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 21, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Raheem Parris, from Suffolk, Va., uses a radio to verify a compartment number during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), May 21, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 11:34
    Photo ID: 7228481
    VIRIN: 220521-N-XR893-2065
    Resolution: 3712x5421
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bainbridge
    Sailor
    DDG
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

