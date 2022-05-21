220521-N-XR893-2141 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 21, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Eddie Pina, from El Paso, Texas, uses a fire hose to fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), May 21, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

