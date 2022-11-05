Twilight Tattoo 2022

3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Soldiers perform Twilight Tattoo, on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall, Va. on May 11, 2022. This hour-long performance is meant to showcase the rich history of the U.S. Army.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josue Patricio)

