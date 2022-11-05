Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Twilight Tattoo 2022

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Josue Patricio 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Soldiers perform Twilight Tattoo, on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall, Va. on May 11, 2022. This hour-long performance is meant to showcase the rich history of the U.S. Army.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josue Patricio)

