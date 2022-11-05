Twilight Tattoo 2022

3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Soldiers perform Twilight Tattoo, on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall, Va. on May 11, 2022. This hour-long performance is meant to showcase the rich history of the U.S. Army.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josue Patricio)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7228422
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-YF786-943
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
