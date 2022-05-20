USS Billings Sailors Maintain 30mm Gun Mount

220520-N-N3764-1002



PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 20, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Christian Rose conducts maintenance on the 30 mm gun mount aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 20, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 Photo ID: 7228407 Location: PR