    USS Billings Sailors Maintain 30mm Gun Mount [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Billings Sailors Maintain 30mm Gun Mount

    PUERTO RICO

    05.20.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220520-N-N3764-1001

    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 20, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Christian Rose conducts maintenance on the 30mm gun mount aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 20, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Puerto Rico
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Conduct Maintenance
    30mm Gun Mount

