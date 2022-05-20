Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 5 of 7]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Boatright 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220520-N-BP862-1145 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Mare Aperto 22-1/Italian MINEX 22, May 20, 2022. Mare Aperto 22-1/Italian MINEX 22 is a joint and combined high end exercise sponsored by the Italian navy aimed at strengthening and enhancing the combat readiness of participating forces in maritime and amphibious operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7228307
    VIRIN: 220520-N-BP862-1145
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 914.07 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022

