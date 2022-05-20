220520-N-NV699-1049 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Mare Aperto 22-1/Italian MINEX 22, May 20, 2022. Mare Aperto 22-1/Italian MINEX 22 is a joint and combined high end exercise sponsored by the Italian navy aimed at strengthening and enhancing the combat readiness of participating forces in maritime and amphibious operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 09:59 Photo ID: 7228303 VIRIN: 220520-N-NV699-1049 Resolution: 3852x2220 Size: 947.51 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.