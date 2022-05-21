220521-N-IE405-1017 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2022) Members from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Morale, Welfare, and Recreation prepare a red carpet event for military members and their families before the advance movie premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the movie theater onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 21, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

