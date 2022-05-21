Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Hosts "Top Gun: Maverick" Advance Movie Premiere [Image 2 of 2]

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220521-N-IE405-1017 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2022) Members from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Morale, Welfare, and Recreation prepare a red carpet event for military members and their families before the advance movie premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the movie theater onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 21, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Naples
    NSA Naples
    Naval Support Activity
    Tom Cruise
    Top Gun: Maverick
    Freedom Movie Theater

