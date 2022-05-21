220521-N-IE405-1012 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2022) Felicia Williams, marketing specialist from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, displays a poster of actor Tom Cruise before the advance movie premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at NSA Naples' Support Site movie theater in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 21, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

