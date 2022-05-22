Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Attends 83rd Annual Shimoda Kurofune [Image 29 of 29]

    CFAY Attends 83rd Annual Shimoda Kurofune

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    SHIMODA, Japan (May 22, 2022) - Yoko-pon, the official mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo with an attendee of the 83rd annual Shimoda Black Ship festival. The Shimoda Black Ship festival, or Shimoda Kurofune, celebrates Commodore Matthew C. Perry's arrival to Japan, Japan's subsequent opening to international trade, and the U.S.-Japan alliance. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

