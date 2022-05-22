CFAY Attends 83rd Annual Shimoda Kurofune

SHIMODA, Japan (May 22, 2022) - Yoko-pon, the official mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo during the 83rd annual Shimoda Black Ship festival. The Shimoda Black Ship festival, or Shimoda Kurofune, celebrates Commodore Matthew C. Perry's arrival to Japan, Japan's subsequent opening to international trade, and the U.S.-Japan alliance. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

