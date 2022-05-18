Sea of Japan (May 19, 2022) – Lt. j.g. Alina Kozlowski attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 conducts flight operations in a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7227629
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-SF230-1079
|Resolution:
|3052x4585
|Size:
|989.45 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Noble Vanguard Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
