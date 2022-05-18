Sea of Japan (May 19, 2022) – Lt. j.g. Alina Kozlowski attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 conducts flight operations in a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 02:05 Photo ID: 7227629 VIRIN: 220519-N-SF230-1079 Resolution: 3052x4585 Size: 989.45 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Noble Vanguard Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.