Noble Vanguard Photo Exercise

Sea of Japan (May 19, 2022)— A MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter attached to forward deployed detachment Airborne Mine Countermeasures aircraft based in Korea, Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HM) 14, Detachment 2A flies between USS Miguel Keith and USS Charleston (LCS 18) during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

