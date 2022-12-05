A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base

Members of the Norwegian Armed Forces tour an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, May 12, 2022, at Andoya Air Base, in Andenes, Norway. The MDANG is participating in the Swift Response exercise, an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)
