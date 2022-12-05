Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 1 of 7]

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base

    NORWAY

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, prepares for takeoff from Andoya Air Base, heading to Setermoen Range to participate in the Swift Response exercise, May 12, 2022, in Andenes, Norway. Swift Response is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 00:13
    Photo ID: 7227479
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-YE885-001
    Resolution: 4636x3311
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base
    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DefenderEurope SwiftResponse MDANG USAF NGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT