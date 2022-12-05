An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, prepares for takeoff from Andoya Air Base, heading to Setermoen Range to participate in the Swift Response exercise, May 12, 2022, in Andenes, Norway. Swift Response is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise taking place throughout Eastern Europe, including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, and the Balkan Peninsula regions and is designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 Photo ID: 7227479 This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tour at Andøya Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Benjamin Hughes