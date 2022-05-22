Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two boaters from a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, May 22, 2022. After Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, the Dolphin crew arrived on scene with the vessel, determined the vessel's helm had stripped off during a storm and hoisted the two boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    VIRIN: 220522-G-G0108-2002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Rescue
    Air Station Houston
    Texas

