A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two boaters from a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, May 22, 2022. After Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, the Dolphin crew arrived on scene with the vessel, determined the vessel's helm had stripped off during a storm and hoisted the two boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 18:56
|Photo ID:
|7227204
|VIRIN:
|220522-G-G0108-2002
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|173.59 KB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT