A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft documents a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, May 22, 2022. After Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin crew arrived on scene with the vessel, determined the vessel's helm had stripped off during a storm and hoisted the two boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 18:56 Photo ID: 7227203 VIRIN: 220522-G-G0108-2001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 429.22 KB Location: LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisana [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.